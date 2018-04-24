According to a report from TMZ, convicted rapper Meek Mill will be a “special guest” at tonight’s Philadelphia 76ers game if he can get out of prison in time to attend the game. In fact, the team is so hot to have the convict appear at tonight’s game that 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin is said to be at the prison waiting for Mills to be released so he can drive him to the arena.

Mill, who is still in Chester State prison about 12 miles away from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, is set to be released, but team officials are unsure of the time frame, according to TMZ Sports.

Rubin has become a big booster of the rapper and has visited him many times in prison. Rubin has also joined other local personages in trying to get Mills released from prison.

Mill’s fate has become a cause celebre with many Philly celebrities stumping for his cause. Such local names as New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Philadelphia Democrat Mayor Jim Kenney have advocated to have the rapper’s current prison time to be reduced.

Still, the artist is perhaps not the best role model as he has a long history of violence, drug possession, and a lengthy police record. Worse, he is currently serving a possible four-year jail term for violating the conditions of parole imposed upon him over a drug and gun possession case from 2008.

He has been arrested several times on other drug and gun charges and for several cases of assault. He was also caught up in a now dismissed murder case in 2017.

The 76ers will play the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the playoff series tonight, April 24.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.