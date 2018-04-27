Former Philadelphia Eagles kicker David Akers trolled the Dallas Cowboys hard during the 2018 NFL Draft, with a couple of barbs that went straight to the Cowboys’ heart.

Akers, Philadelphia’s all-time leader scorer, took the stage to announce the team’s 49th pick, but before he announced the team’s signing of Dallas Goedert, Akers lit into Dallas with a few well-placed jabs, SB Nation reported.

Akers’ time at the podium was in answer to former Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson who trolled the Eagles during the 2017 draft by saying, “I want to thank the Eagle fans for allowing me to have a career in the NFL. Thank you.”

So, in reply to Pearson, Akers started off yelling out “What’s up Dallas?”

Reveling in the boos he got, Akers added, “We heard you in Philly last year!”

He then reeled off all the Eagles’ titles since this time last year:

NFC EAST CHAMPIONS! DIVISION CHAMPIONS! NFC CHAMPIONS! SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS!

But that wasn’t all. His best line was yet to come:

Addressing Dallas directly Akers said: “The last time you were in the Super Bowl, these draft picks weren’t even BORN!” he yelled in glee.

Akers went on to announce their pick of South Dakota State’s Dallas Goedert.

DAVID AKERS IS A SAVAGE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NP52RDmVmh — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) April 28, 2018

Akers reply to Drew Pearson’s 2017 jab was epic.

If you forgot how Pearson ribbed the Eagles during the 2017 Draft:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.