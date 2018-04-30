One-Handed NFL Draft Pick Lands Multiple Endorsement Deals

It’s not often that fifth-round draft picks are greeted with multiple, lucrative endorsement deals only days after getting drafted. Then again, the NFL has never seen a fifth-rounder quite like this before.

Seattle’s Shaquem Griffin has made headlines for becoming the NFL’s first one-handed player. Now, he’s making headlines for making money.

According to Yahoo Sports, Nike, Bose, and JC Penney, have all signed Griffin to deals, In addition, according to ESPN, Griffin has also signed with Eleven James.

With serious interest spreading among advertisers before Griffin has even played a down, one can also reasonably expect that Griffin’s jersey will be quite popular as well.

