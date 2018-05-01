Former Red Sox Player and DWTS Contestant Johnny Damon Says Trump is ‘Doing a Great Job’

Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Johnny Damon, who was eliminated on Monday night’s episode of “Dancing with the Stars: Athletes,” insists that President Donald Trump is doing a great job in the White House.

“I think Donald’s doing a great job of trying to bring everything to the table, just work at something instead of wasting people’s time,” Damon told the hosts of “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday after being cut from the dancing competition.

The Thai-American and two-time World Series winner is no stranger to the president. Damon was a big supporter of Trump, endorsed Trump, and even campaigned for him during the 2016 campaign for president.

Indeed, Damon often gushed about the New York real estate mogul on the campaign trail. During one rally in Orlando, Damon told the crowd, “People wonder why I like Donald Trump. I actually love the guy. Why? Because he likes winners, he likes to win, he likes everything to be great, not just for him but for everybody, and he wants to make America great again.”

With his loss on the dancing show, Damon will go back to his work with The Johnny Damon Foundation for disadvantaged children and to supporting the Wounded Warrior Project. “My charity continues to help so many people, mostly around the Orlando area. We think locally and act globally,” Damon said.

