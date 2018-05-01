Phillies Legend Mike Schmidt Apologizes for ‘Me Too’ Joke During Broadcast

Philadelphia Phillies color analyst Mike Schmidt, was forced to apologize for a bad joke about women and the Me Too movement during Sunday’s game.

The Hall of Fame third baseman made what critics called a bad Me Too joke in response to news that Pitcher Brandon McCarthy dislocated his shoulder last month, Awful Announcing reported.

Schmidt, who has been calling games since 2014, learned that McCarthy’s wife had taken to Twitter to rib her hubby for abstaining from washing the dishes due to his injury.

“Whoa so much happened. Dislocated your shoulder, made the out, popped it back in, then just walked around normal? But you still can’t do the dishes… seems fishy,” wife Amanda McCarty said in an April 11 tweet.

Whoa so much happened. Dislocated your shoulder, made the out, popped it back in, then just walked around normal? But you still can’t do the dishes… seems fishy. — Amanda McCarthy (@Mrs_McCarthy32) April 11, 2018

Mrs. McCarthy’s jab at her husband led Schmidt to carry the “doing the dishes” theme farther and he dragged the Me Too movement into the discussion at the same time.

In what was perhaps an ill-advised dip into a Henny Youngmanesque joke, Schmidt joked,”I’ve got a dishwasher at home myself: my wife.”

Seeming to realize how a joke like that falls with a thud in today’s hyper-aware society and after his partner in the booth groaned, Schmidt continued: “Oh, that was bad, huh?”

Schmidt then tried to dig out of the hole he felt he had just dug adding, “Actually, I do the dishes most of the time. You’re staring at me. Me Too movement. Where does that fit in?”

It wasn’t long before Schmidt felt the need to make a public apology. He even added that his own daughter supports the Me Too movement:

During yesterday’s broadcast, I made a mistake while attempting to be humorous. It was not my intention to offend anyone. My daughter passionately marches in support of the Me Too movement in Boston, and I support her in every way. I offer my sincerest apologies.

This isn’t the first time Schmidt’s words got him in trouble. The commentator fielded criticism last year when he said teams couldn’t build leadership roles around Spanish-speaking players because of “the language barrier” between the Spanish-speaking players and the English speaking ones.

