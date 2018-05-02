Like ex-teammate Colin Kaepernick, former San Francisco 49er Eric Reid has now filed a grievance against the NFL alleging that the owners have colluded to keep him on the sidelines.

Reid announced his free agency at the end of the 2017 season, but like fellow anthem protester Kaepernick, he has been unable to find a team interested in signing him.

In 2016, the now out-of-work safety was one of the first players in the league to join Kaepernick’s protest against the country during the playing of the national anthem. And, like Kaepernick, after turning free agent he has now filed a grievance alleging collusion, Pro Football Talk reported.

The NFL Players Association confirmed the player’s filing:

Our union is aware that Eric Reid and his legal representatives filed a collusion claim, which will be heard through the arbitration process as spelled out in our Collective Bargaining Agreement. Our union supports Eric, and we are considering other legal options to pursue.

The accusations against the league are similar to those lodged by Kaepernick, who alleges that the league owners got together and agreed amongst each other not to give the former second-string quarterback a chance to continue his career as a free agent.

Kaepernick’s case is proceeding with a list of league officials and owners having already been deposed. The list includes Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Houston Texans owner Bob McNair, and many others.

According to PFT’s Mike Florio, Reid will have access to all the same evidence generated by Kaepernick’s case, especially since both players are represented by Mark Geragos. Florio also notes that this may open the floodgates for other players who feel they have been wronged by the owners.

Still, Reid has gotten more interest than his friend, Kaepernick. Reid was given a meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals, but the team shied when Reid would not promise to end his protests during the playing of the national anthem.

The former 49er has also complained about the lack of interest in his services on Twitter:

The notion that I can be a great signing for your team for cheap, not because of my skill set but because I’ve protested systemic oppression, is ludicrous. If you think is, then your mindset is part of the problem too. — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) March 15, 2018

