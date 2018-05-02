Watch: Astros Pitcher Ken Giles Punches Himself in the Face After Giving Up 3-Run Homer

Houston Astros pitcher Ken Giles gave up a three-run homer to the Yankees on Tuesday and, as he left the field, punched himself in the face for doing so.

You read that right.

Giles handed the Yankees’ Gary Sanchez an easy-to-hit pitch in the top of the ninth inning, which turned into a 3-run homer and helped win the game for the Bombers, 4-0. Clearly upset with himself, Giles headed toward the dugout grumbling. But then he took a swing… at himself, USA Today reported.

Uh, did Ken Giles just punch himself in the face? pic.twitter.com/Y8kbDIDVtl — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) May 2, 2018

After driving his own point home, Giles jumped down into the dugout and slammed a few bats to the ground in frustration.

The 2017 World Series winner later admitted that he was just fed up with his performance.

“Obviously, because I just screwed up a win,” Giles said after the game. “We should have won this game. We should have bounced back. I didn’t give our team a chance. Of course, I’m going to be frustrated over that.

“Made a horrible pitch. He deserved to hit it over the fence,” Giles said ruefully.

It is easy to understand the pitcher’s frustration. After all, starter Justin Verlander had gone eight innings without giving up a run, only to have Giles, the closer, give up four earned runs after only recording one out in the ninth.

