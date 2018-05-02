Watch: Drake Gets into it with Kendrick Perkins During Cavs Win

May 2 (UPI) — Drake and Kendrick Perkins got into a verbal spat during the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ win against the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of their 2018 NBA playoffs series.

And Drake might want to rethink his target. The rapper is listed at about 6-foot and is well under 200 pounds. Perkins is 6-foot-10 and 270 pounds.

The men exchanged pleasantries several times during the Cavaliers’ 113-112 overtime win Tuesday at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario. One of the run-ins occurred at halftime, before the situation boiled over during the postgame walk into the tunnel.

Drake heard Perkins talking smack to Raptors big man Serge Ibaka.

The recording artist injected himself into the spat and started talking to Perkins.

“I’m here in real life,” Drake said, according to the Toronto Star.

Perkins later elaborated on the halftime sequence.

“What happened was I was talking to my old teammate Serge walking into halftime telling him ‘we about to win this game,’ and Drake butted in talking [expletive] to me,” Perkins told ESPN. “So I said something back to him.”

Drake responded to Perkins’ explanation with a comment on an Instagram post, writing: “I just said I liked the hem on his capris.”

Perkins, 33, played in just one game this season for the Cavaliers, scoring three points, dishing out two assists and pulling down a rebound. He also had a turnover in the 15-minute stint. Perkins has not entered a game yet this postseason.

The Cavaliers and Raptors face off for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference showdown at 6 p.m. Thursday in Toronto.