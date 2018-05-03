Former Dallas Cowboys safety Gerald Sensabaugh says he agrees with rap star Kanye West’s comments on slavery.

West has been setting the left on edge for several weeks with his support for President Trump and his many statements in interviews, and on social media. In one of those comments made during an interview with TMZ, West insisted that “400 years of slavery, that sounds like a choice.”

After West’s comments went viral, Sensabaugh, who is running as an Independent for mayor of Sullivan County, Tennessee, told TMZ Sports that he agrees with West’s comments on slavery.

“I agree with what Kanye was saying, but I think he needs to go a different way about expressing that,” Sensabaugh said on May 2.

“His choice of words were really bad, but I understand where he is coming from,” the former Cowboy added.

The former player went on to say that he believes Kanye is right that people need to be able to express their opinions without everyone “getting so easily offended:”

His whole thing is that we’re choosing to be enslaved by choosing to listen to the media outlets, we’re letting people influence our thoughts, influence the way we do things, and I think that’s what he meant. ‘Kanye’s a different guy,’ the former safety said … ‘He’s outspoken. He said Trump’s his boy so expect him to have some Trump-ish ways but I don’t think he means any harm. ‘We should be able to express how we feel about issues without everybody getting so easily offended.’

Sensabaugh later went to his campaign Facebook page wearing a makeshift “Make America Great Again” hat to take questions from fans and voters.

