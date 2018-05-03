Redskins Cut Player, Player Signs with Rival and Calls Redskins Logo ‘Racist’

Former Redskin A.J. Francis called the Redskins logo “racist,” in an Instagram post where he also celebrated signing with Washington’s rival, the New York Giants.

Francis, in a post which showed him smiling and laughing, wrote: “When the team you were on didn’t appreciate you but the team you played against actually pays attention to the film.” Francis included several hashtags promoting the Giants, however, for the Redskins he wrote, “#AndYourLogoIsRacist.”

Francis continued the attack on his weekly podcast, “Jobbing Out.” On Wednesday’s edition, Franklin said, “Last Thursday, the day the draft was going to start, I had a meeting with Jim Tomsula, who is one of the best D-line coaches in the history of the league,” Francis said on his podcast, via the Washington Post. “He told me that going into OTAs, that he thought I should be the starting nose [tackle]. I balled out.

“. . . That whole situation was bungled. That whole situation was terrible. I am so grateful that I’m out of there, because they don’t care about the film. They don’t care about who can actually play football. They only care about themselves.”

It’s a bit bizarre that Francis is taking this so personally. The Giants will be the fourth different team that Francis has played for in his five years in the NFL. Meaning, he has plenty of experience with being released.

For his part, the Redskins Owner Daniel Snyder has emphatically said that the Redskins logo and name are here to stay.

“We’ll never change the name,” Snyder told USA Today in 2013. “It’s that simple. NEVER — you can use caps.”

