Tim Tebow Getting Second Wind in Double-A Baseball

Suddenly Tim Tebow is “tearing it up” in Double-A baseball and enjoying a second wind for the season. The former NFL player made a splash when he jumped into baseball, however, this season he only earned one hit in the next 14 at-bats after homering in his first plate appearance.

But now, Tebow hit a homer on May 4 then another one the next day bringing his batting average from .133 to.241, NBC Sports reported.

“For the season, he now has 19 hits in 79 at bats. With five doubles, a triple, and three home runs, that gives Tebow a slugging percentage of .443,” Mike Florio reported.

The numbers here could make the difference between his languishing in Double-A and making the cut to advance to Triple-A in his quest to jump into the big leagues. And, according to Florio, “Tebow is now doing well enough to justify an eventual push to Triple-A ball.”

Tebow wowed fans with his fist big at bat for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies driving in two teammates with his April 5 homer against the Portland Sea Dogs at NYSEG Stadium.

The former NFL quarterback has been a huge draw nearly everywhere he goes during his effort to become a Major League Baseball player.

