Only 11 of Antonio Cromartie’s 14 Kids Showed Up for His NFL Retirement Party

Ex-New York Jets cornerback Antonio Cromartie may be famous for having 14 children, but apparently, he was unable to get them all to turn up for his NFL retirement party.

Before marrying wife Terricka and having five children with her, and helping to raise a sixth she had before they met, Cromartie had eight other children with seven other women. His famed reproductive abilities became the subject of The Cromarties, a reality TV show treating viewers to the player’s life as he juggles so many women and kids.

Producers of his reality show tried to get his entire extended family together for one big party as he celebrated his retirement from the NFL, but only 11 of the four-time Pro Bowl player’s kids showed up, the New York Post reported.

Even with the show paying for airfare and hotels rooms for all the mamas and kids, not all decided to take the offer to appear on the show for the April 29 party.

Cromartie’s children live in six different states, with baby-mamas from Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and California all streaming to Tallahassee, kids in tow, to join the party. But one momma from Texas and a second California mom decided to skip the event and keep three of the now ex-NFL player’s kids from attending the celebration.

The ex-player has a stormy relationship with most of his ex-girlfriends and many of his children. Several of the women say they only tolerate him at all so he can have even the slight relationship he bothers to initiate with his many children, the Post reported.

In one case Cromartie denied paternity of a child until DNA proved him to be the father, he also filed a court case to take custody of a son away from his mother, and in yet another case he broke up with a woman and tossed her and his child out into the cold. Cromartie has also been constantly accused of refusing to pay child support despite earning millions in the NFL.

Cromartie played almost ten seasons in the NFL. After first signing a five-year deal with the San Diego Chargers in 2006, Cromartie moved to the New York Jets for three seasons starting in 2010. He next served a pair of single seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and again with the Jets. By 2016, Cromartie was signed for one season with the Indianapolis Colts but was released only four games into the season. After going through the 2017 season unsigned, Cromartie decided to hang up his cleats announcing the end of his career on March 5, 2018.

