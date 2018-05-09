Former Ohio State Player Anthony Gonzalez Wins GOP Primary for U.S. House Seat

Former Ohio State wide receiver and Indianapolis Colts player Anthony Gonzalez won his primary bid for Ohio’s 16th Congressional District on Tuesday.

Gonzalez won the quick support of a list of former NFL colleagues when he announced his primary challenge. Among others, NFL teammate Peyton Manning and Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam donated to Gonzalez’s bid for the Republican nomination. The Cuyahoga County GOP also endorsed him.

Gonzalez won the nomination with 53.1 percent of the vote beating “America First” opponent Christina Hagan, Cox Media’s Land of 10 reported.

In a post-election statement, Gonzalez promised to “authentically represent” his constituents.

“Our goal has been to authentically represent our shared values while articulating our vision for the future of Northeast Ohio and our great country,” Gonzalez said via Twitter. “We were beyond proud to earn endorsements from local elected officials, grassroots leaders, and everyday voters. These incredible people, and countless others throughout the 16th district, helped make tonight a reality.”

Gonzalez will next face Democrat Susan Moran Palmer in the fall general election to determine who will go to Washington to replace Republican Jim Renacci who quit his seat to run for U.S. Senate — Renacci also won his primary bid.

The Cleveland-born Gonzalez played with the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2004-2006 and then was a first-round pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. He played five seasons with the Colts and spent one final season as a practice squad member with the New England Patriots.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.