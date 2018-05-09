Watch: Man Takes Brutal Kick to Head in Racetrack Brawl

A massive brawl at a Sussex racetrack in which a man was kicked unconscious, was caught on video.

The fight started in the bar of the Goodwood Racecourse in West Sussex, England, and then spilled out onto the concourse, according to The Sun.

Shocking footage of the massive fight shows a large group of young men swinging drunkenly at each other, but the worst attack came as one fighter was knocked to the ground and another man takes a running kick at the fallen man’s head.

Such a kick can be fatal, but authorities did not report any fatalities. Six men were sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Witness Kevin Hill Tweeted: “The problem is racing starts around 2ish, these teams of guys are entering the racecourse well oiled… Some guy pushing in at the bar, absolutely sloshed, being abusive, to be fair the bar man refused to serve him, warned him of ejection.”

A spokesperson for the racecourse said track security jumped into action:

Goodwood Racecourse was informed of a disturbance during the afternoon’s racing. The incident was dealt with by on-event security, and Sussex Police were notified as a precaution. On-event medical staff treated six people and the Racecourse is supporting Sussex Police with its on-going enquiries. Goodwood Racecourse wishes to apologise to any racegoer who was affected by this incident.

Police arrived on the scene but no arrests were made.

