Kaepernick’s Lawyers Depose Pete Carroll and John Schneider in Seattle

The latest depositions in Colin Kaepernick’s collusion grievance against the NFL, come from the last and only team to show serious interest in hiring him.

According to a tweet from an attorney named Ben Meiselas, Colin Kaepernick and his legal team were in Seattle this week. ESPN’s Adam Schefter provided further details on the visit, reporting that the Seahawks General Manager John Schneider was deposed on Wednesday and head coach Pete Carroll on Thursday.

Colin Kaepernick and his attorneys took depositions in his collusion grievance from Seahawks' HC Pete Carroll today and from GM John Schneider on Wednesday, per source. Seahawks expressed interest in Kaepernick this off-season, but he no longer appears to be in their plans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2018

According to Pro Football Talk:

The Seahawks are the only team that has brought Kaepernick in for a visit since he became a free agent in March 2017. Last month, the Seahawks planned to bring Kaepernick in for a workout, but the Seahawks canceled the session after Kaepernick declined to commit to standing for the anthem. Carroll has since suggested on multiple occasions that the door remains open for Kaepernick. It would be awkward, to say the least, for Kaepernick to sign with Seattle after his lawyers questioned Schneider and Carroll under oath, especially since there’s a good chance that the questioning may have gotten a little testy at times regarding whether the Seahawks were ever truly interested in Kaepernick, whether they did indeed tie a workout offer to standing during the anthem, and whether they actually believe that the collection of slappies the Seahawks have signed over the past 14 months are truly better than Kaepernick.

Whether the meeting got “testy,” or whether the “slappies” the Seahawks have signed post-Kaepernick are better than him or not, the fact remains that Kaepernick bringing lawyers to interrogate the one team that brought him in for a visit, probably means that no one else will.

And the fact that Kaepernick would rather sue, than definitively answer a question about whether he would continue his protest, probably shows that Colin Kaepernick sees himself as more of an activist than a football player.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn