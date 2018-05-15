Ohio State’s Nick Bosa Says ‘Black Panther’ Is the ‘Worst Marvel Movie Ever,’ Calls Kaepernick a ‘Clown’

Ohio State’s Nick Bosa will in all likelihood be the #1 pick in the NFL draft next year. However, thanks to a few tweets, Bosa may find himself as Public Enemy #1 of the left right now.

On Sunday, the Ohio State defender took to Twitter to say that Black Panther was the “worst marvel movie of all time:”

Black panther worst marvel movie of all time… — Nick Bosa (@nbsmallerbear) May 13, 2018

That opinion brought a chorus of disapproval from the Twitterverse:

Can’t wait until next year in the draft we’re everyone is asking why Nick is falling and people can refer back to these unnecessary hot takes..smh — Blake Hinson (@dallasbhinson53) May 14, 2018

Commenting on the only black marvel movie does..foolio..ur opinion on it is not that important that u need to tweet about the ONLY black marvel movie — Blake Hinson (@dallasbhinson53) May 14, 2018

I take it you didn’t see Iron Man 3, Thor 3, or Guardians 2? — Billy Grimm (@Mr_BillyTheKid) May 13, 2018

How can you dub a movie the worst Marvel movie of all time without seeing all the marvel movies? Kinda dumb. — Bean (@AmeenTheBean) May 14, 2018

Some would argue that saying NFL draft stock would fall because of a non-racial criticism of a movie, is also dumb. However, Bosa’s disapproval of Black Panther isn’t the only material from his Twitter account which might produce cringing by the left.

Soon after taking Bosa to task for his comments on Black Panther, triggered Twitter users began searching through Bosa’s timeline and found that which they no doubt believe is the source of the problem: Nick Bosa is a supporter of President Trump:

Saw nick bosa have what seemed like a bad movie take, but then I went through his page and found a bunch of really terrible takes in general pic.twitter.com/0DUiKyKp8I — Dan (@WhosDansIsThis) May 13, 2018

In addition to heaping praise on Republican icons like President’s Trump and Reagan, Bosa committed what must be the only sin that could rival praising Trump and Reagan: He ripped Colin Kaepernick and Beyonce’:

These tweets brought further discontent, this time from a member of the sports media.

So, to summarize some of the tweets from next year’s likely No. 1 draft pick, Nick Bosa:

1. Black Panther is the worst Marvel movie.

2. Beyoncé’s music is “trash.”

3. Kaepernick is a “clown.”

Alllllllllllllllrighty then. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) May 14, 2018

All three of those opinions are possible to hold while not being white, a Republican, or a racist, but try telling that to the Twitter mob.

So is Nick Bosa just internet racist, or full blown MAGA racist? — Evan Sowards (@EvanSowards) May 14, 2018

I’d be 1% surprised if nick bosa turned out to be racist — Fap Armstrong (@brillo_padd) May 14, 2018

Damn nick Bosa is a racist trump supporter. Shame — Sir Anthony Greendown from Sector 9 (@DillEsq) May 14, 2018

The charge of racism against Bosa is even more absurd after looking at his timeline. Bosa has retweeted black conservative radio host Larry Elder, perhaps more than he’s retweeted any other political personality. Making it clear that the likely future #1 pick doesn’t dislike black people, he just doesn’t seem to like liberals.

