PGA Star Lucas Glover’s Wife Arrested After Attacking Him for Bad Tournament Play

PGA star Lucas Glover was allegedly attacked by his wife because he had a poor showing at a recent golf tournament, TMZ reports.

According to a police report obtained by the site, Krista Glover physically attacked her golfer husband and called him a “p*ssy” and a “loser” over his failure to rank at the Players Championship held at TPC Sawgrass, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on May 10 through 13.

Krista was arrested Saturday evening and taken to the St. John’s County Jail but was released the next day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Glover did not make the final cut for the tournament finishing DNF and falling off the leaderboard. It appears that his wife was quite unhappy over the dismal finish and things got heated between them.

According to the police report, an officer observed that Glover’s mother has blood and cuts on her arms and police alleged that Krista injured the elderly women when the latter tried to put an end to the argument.

The officer also said that the golfer informed him that his wife had done this before. “Lucas advised me every time he plays poorly in a tournament, Krista begins yelling at him, stating he is a ‘loser’ and ‘p*ssy’ and ultimately starting an altercation with him about his performance,” the report said.

Officials also said that Krista stayed belligerent after her arrest and during the trip to the station grumbled: “this is why cops get shot in the face.”

After the arrest, the golfer posted a message to Twitter telling fans that there was an altercation and asking for privacy on the matter.

“Everyone is fine,” Glover tweeted. “Regrettably, although Krista was charged, we are comfortable that the judicial system is able to address what actually happened and Krista will be cleared in this private matter.”

The PGA Tournament also issued a statement:

“We are aware of the situation and Lucas informed us of his statement, which has since been posted to his Twitter account,” the PGA said. “Of course, we are here to provide support to Lucas and his family if needed; however, we are also respecting their request for privacy during this time.”

