John Elway Deposed in Colin Kaepernick Collusion Case

Denver Broncos General Manager John Elway, was deposed by Colin Kaepernick’s attorney’s for one hour on Tuesday, as a part of the former quarterback’s collusion grievance against the NFL.

The deposition was held at Broncos headquarters, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.

As Klis notes, “Kaepernick is claiming NFL teams are colluding to keep him from playing quarterback in part because of his controversial protests against what he perceives as social injustice in this country by first sitting, then kneeling during the playing of the national anthem prior to NFL games. Kaepernick demonstrated his position during the 2016 season while playing for the San Francisco 49ers. He has not played since he opted out of his contract following that season.”

Interestingly, Elway was the last NFL executive to express an interest in Kaepernick as a quarterback, prior to the start of Kaepernick’s anthem protests. Elway tried to orchestrate a trade with San Francisco, which would have brought Kaepernick to Denver. However, the deal fell apart after Kaepernick decided he didn’t want to take a pay cut.

One wonders whether Kaepernick would have accepted the deal if he knew then, that no one would sign him after opting out of his deal in San Francisco? Conversely, one also has to wonder whether Elway would have pulled the deal himself if he knew that Kaepernick was about to launch a massive anthem protest movement?

It’s fair to imagine that both parties would have made different choices had they known what was coming just around the corner. However, the answer to that question will have to remain a mystery.

In the meantime, plenty of questions continue to get asked.

In addition to Elway, Kaepernick’s lawyers have deposed Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones, Baltimore Ravens General Manager Ozzie Newsome, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, Seahawks General Manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll, and owners Bob McNair and Stephen Ross.

