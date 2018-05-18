Patriots Owner Robert Kraft to Be Deposed in Colin Kaepernick Collusion Case

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft is the next to be deposed as Colin Kaepernick continues to push his collusion case through the adjudication process, according to Pro Football Talk.

The former San Francisco 49er quarterback is trying to prove that the NFL owners got together and secretly “colluded” to make sure he was not signed by a team after he quit the 49ers and became a free agent at the end of the 2016 season. It was that season when the outspoken player began protesting during the playing of the national anthem and Kaepernick alleges that the owners conspired to take away his freedom of speech by keeping him from playing.

Kepernick has already compelled the appearance of Denver Broncos General Manager John Elway, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, General Manager Ozzie Newsome and head coach John Harbaugh of the Ravens, and GM John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll of the Seahawks.

The famed anthem protester is not the only NFL player accusing the league of “collusion.” Like Kaepernick, former 49er Eric Reid is also alleging that the league is conspiring to keep him out of pro football. Reid has field his own grievance since turning free agent after the 2017 season and finding no takers for his talents.

