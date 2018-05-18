WNBA Teams Up with Planned Parenthood for ‘Women’s Empowerment’ Campaign

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) is teaming up with leading abortion provider Planned Parenthood, to push a “women’s empowerment” campaign.

On May 16, the women’s pro basketball organization announced its “women and girls empowerment program” for the coming season. The campaign will be called “Take a Seat, Take a Stand.”

“For 22 years, the WNBA and its players – women playing at the highest level of their sport – have stood up as role models for millions of women and girls,” WNBA President Lisa Borders said in the statement. “With ‘Take a Seat, Take a Stand,’ we are proud to come together as a league to stand with our partner organizations, our fans and the many inspiring women raising their voices for change in the current women’s movement.”

The WNBA is set to donate $5 to one of six left-wing organizations for each ticket sold. Fans will also be able to direct their donation to any of the specific groups.

Planned Parenthood expressed its gratitude to the WNBA:

“We’re so grateful the WNBA is standing up for the 2.4 million patients who rely on Planned Parenthood and supporting issues that affect the health, well-being, and success of women and girls,” said Dawn Laguens, Executive Vice President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America. “Players have used their platforms to bring attention to inequality and, through ‘Take a Seat, Take a Stand,’ the WNBA is giving fans an opportunity to join them in the fight for social change.”

The other far-left groups that will benefit include, The United State of Women, It’s On Us, the gay advocacy group GLSEN, Bright Pink, and MENTOR.

Planned Parenthood may not be “for” women as much as it claims.

“Under Richard’s leadership, pro-life groups report that there have been ‘3.8 MILLION lives lost to abortion,'” Newsbusters wrote. “In all, the abortion giant has committed roughly 7.6 million abortions since Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in the U.S.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.