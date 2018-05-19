Nevada Brothel Offers Free Sex Party if Golden Knights Win the Stanley Cup

If the Las Vegas Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup, they will be rewarded with a sex victory party at a famous Nevada brothel.

In a show of gratitude for the increase in business they’ve received as a result of the Knights postseason run, Sherri’s Ranch says their ladies are ready to express their gratitude.

According to TMZ:

Dena — the madam of the bordello — says, ‘If the Golden Knights win, we all win. Offering the team a victory celebration at our adult resort is the least we can do.’ ‘The victory party will involve the full complement of over two dozen gorgeous women and the entire sex menu will be available to any and all players wishing to partake of the brothel’s highly coveted erotic services — compliments of the house.’

TMZ also reports that a prostitute named Allissa said, “If the Golden Knights go all the way, I’ll go all the way,”

The Golden Knights have a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference Finals series against the Winnipeg Jets.

