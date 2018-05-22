Houston Texans Star J.J. Watt Visits Santa Fe Shooting Victims in Hospital

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt surprised everyone with a visit the victims of the Santa Fe high school shooting, reports say.

The NFL defensive end stopped by the hospital on Monday to stand for photos, shake hands, and offer his sincere wishes that all heal quickly, ABC 13 reported.

The family of one teenaged victim thanked the player for his visit:

Thank you thank you @JJWatt for coming to see Sarah today. Even though she is not allowed to talk to much she has this huge smile on her face and keeps rambling on about you! You made her feel so special today it means so much to see that beautiful smile on her face! ❤️ — Bri💚💛👼🏽 (@briannahuuston) May 21, 2018

One of the victims, a student, named Mullins, was shot in the arm and leg during the attack on the school. A photo of Watt’s visit is now featured on the student’s GoFundMe page.

Watt has also pledged to help victims’ families to pay for funeral expenses. In fact, Watt offered his help on the very day of the crime.

The 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year has a history of stepping up to help his community. In 2016, Watt helped raise $37 million to assist the residents of Houston, Texas, recover from Hurricane Harvey, far surpassing his initial goal of $200,000. He also led a caravan of supply trucks to the area to help residents through the first few days of the disaster.

Through his Justin J. Watt Foundation, the player also helps fund afterschool opportunities for children in various communities in Texas and beyond.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.