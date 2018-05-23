Caitlyn Jenner: Trump Is the ‘Worst President We Have Ever Had’ On LGBT Issues

Caitlyn Jenner lashed out at President Trump in a recent interview, claiming that the president “has been, for all LGBT issues, the worst president we have ever had.”

The former Olympian and reality television star was an outspoken supporter of Trump in 2016. However, in a profile published with Broadly on Tuesday, Jenner claimed that she might not support the president in 2020.

“I want him to know politically I am disappointed, obviously,” Jenner said of Trump’s policies regarding LGBT issues. “I don’t want our community to go backwards. Just leave us alone, that’s all we want. Then maybe later down the line we can get somebody a little better.”

While Jenner may have serious reservations about supporting Trump in the future, that doesn’t mean she’s ready to cut ties with everyone in the GOP. Jenner has met with several members of Trump’s Cabinet, including Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. For now, it looks like those ties will remain.

“I think it’s good that I’m on the Republican side because the Republicans know that, and I have an immediate in with them to change their minds,” Jenner explained.

“The Republicans need the most work when it comes to our issues, I get that,” she added. “I would rather work from the inside. I’m not the type of person who is going to stand on a street corner with a sign and jump up and down. No, I’m going to go have dinner with these people.”

According to the Huffington Post:

Jenner said she’s also had ‘a great conversation’ with Vice President Mike Pence, who has an established history of supporting anti-LGBTQ legislation. ‘He’s kinda like, from our standpoint, the real enemy. But that’s OK, I can handle that,’ Jenner said. The vice president told her he ‘would love’ to have a lengthier discussion down the line, she said.

While it seems Jenner will remain a Republican for now, the former decathlon champ didn’t completely rule out the idea of voting for a Democrat.

“I don’t know who in the Democratic Party… I would look at it. I don’t vote parties. I vote the person.”

