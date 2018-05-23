Liberals Meltdown Over NFL Rule Requiring Players to Stand for Anthem

Flag on the field
AP Photo/AJ Mast

The NFL has finally come to a decision on its policy to regulate players protesting the country during the national anthem. The league has now decided to allow players to remain in the locker room during the national theme song.

However, protests on the filed will be forbidden. Also, if they do come out on the field and protest the flag during the anthem, their teams will get fined.
The move caused a Twitter explosion among supporters of the anthem protests. They were not at all happy with the decision.

Black Lives Matter activist Deeray McKesson, for instance, insisted that the decision proved that people “can’t trust management”:

Former Democrat operative and NBC reporter Chuck Todd called the new policy “unAmerican”:

Naturally, ESPN’s leading “woke” activist, Jemele Hill, had a few things to say:

Pro Football Talk took the occasion of the rule change to riles up fans of Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reed:

… and warned that the player’s union will likely fight the rule:

PFT also did a little crystal ball reading on what might be said at a future political rally:

A host of others took to Twitter to slam the NFL’s decision…

Warner Todd Huston

