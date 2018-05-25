Poll: Fans Overwhelmingly Back NFL Anthem Policy

NFL fans are in overwhelming support of the NFL’s new anthem policy, according to a Yahoo! Sports/YouGov poll.

According to Yahoo! Sports, “When asked if they support or oppose the new policy, which states teams will be fined if players “do not stand and show respect for the flag and the [national] anthem,” 53 percent of self-described NFL viewers said they support the policy, with 32 percent opposing and 15 percent saying neither or no opinion.”

In terms of the racial breakdown of the poll, whites and Hispanics strongly supported the new rule. While the measure was found to be considerably less popular among blacks:

White: 52% support; 32% oppose

Black: 29% support; 48% oppose

Hispanic: 49% support; 19% oppose

When asked whether the NFL should have an anthem policy regarding player conduct, the numbers showed sharp divisions as well.

The poll also revealed, “NFL fans are more supportive of the new policy than the general public, which came in 48 percent for vs. 32 percent against.”

With 57% agreeing with the NFL’s decision to regulate player conduct with an anthem policy and 53% agreeing with the policy that the NFL came up with, the Yahoo! Sports/YouGov poll is precisely the good news NFL leadership needed after announcing the new policy on Wednesday.

It also shows exactly why the NFL did what they did.

The poll surveyed 1,184 adults, including 517 NFL fans.

