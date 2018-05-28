Braves Fan Holds Umbrella Over JROTC Cadet in Rainy Memorial Day Ceremony

The Atlanta Braves posted a picture on their Twitter account Monday, showing a fan holding an umbrella over a JROTC member during a Memorial Day ceremony at Suntrust Park.

According to WSB-TV in Atlanta, “The image was taken during the recognition of the POW-MIA Chair of Honor in the third inning at Suntrust Park. The chair sits empty to help people remember that even though our soldiers who were prisoners of war or declared missing in action are not here, there is still a space for them.

“During the ceremony, a Parkview High School U.S. Marine Corps JROTC member stood next to the chair in the rain. A fan wearing a red raincoat opened his umbrella and held it above the student to protect him from the rain.”

The image received thousands of likes, favorites, and comments, on Twitter. Making it one of the better circulated stories on Memorial Day.

