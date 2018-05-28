Yankee Fans Boo Giuliani on His Birthday

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was booed at Yankee Stadium on Memorial Day, a day which also happened to be his 74th birthday.

The Yankees public address announcer told the crowd that the former mayor and current Trump lawyer was in attendance, and wished him a happy birthday. After that announcement, the crowd began booing:

According to the Hill:

Giuliani joined Trump’s legal teamlast month, tasked with dealing with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Since going to the White House, Giuliani has made a strong effort to discredit the Mueller probe, while still maintaining that Trump would welcome a sit-down interview with the special counsel. On Sunday, Giuliani claimed the entire “basis” of the investigation into Russia’s election meddling was “illegitimate.”

Giuliani became the 107th mayor of New York City in 1994. Over his seven years in office the city saw massive drops in crime, specifically violent crime. Giuliani was also on duty for 9/11, and led the recovery effort at “Ground Zero.”

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn