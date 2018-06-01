ESPN is once again warning outspoken employees of the dangers of social media in wake of the Roseanne Barr controversy.

Indeed, the network specifically warned some of its most outspoken employees including: social justice warrior Jemele Hill, Kenny Mayne, and Keith Olbermann. All of whom were reportedly told to watch their behavior, according to the New York Post.

Hill, of course, raised eyebrows when she began calling President Donald Trump a “white supremacist,” and then went on to refuse to apologize. While maintaining that she sees nothing wrong with her rhetoric. Hill was later suspended for a different tweet, but she has never been punished for her repeated violations of the company’s proscriptions against political posts despite being warned by bosses.

Keith Olbermann has a long, long history of expressing hatred for Republicans and Donald Trump in tweets filled with expletives and foul language. Kenny Mayne spends nearly as much time expounding on politics as he does sports. In one tweet, for instance, he said he basically said that people who support Sarah Palin should be driven off the road and harmed in car crashes.

ESPN has already warned its employees several times against getting too political on social media. Going so far as to create a strict rule against it, though no liberal employees have ever been held to task or violating the rule.

But with the recent kerfuffle over tweets by ABC sitcom star Roseanne Barr, ESPN took the opportunity to renew its warnings for employees against incidents that would make the company look bad.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.