Eagles Release Statement, Avoid Confronting President Trump

The Philadelphia Eagles released a statement after President Trump’s cancellation of the team’s White House visit on Tuesday. However, the team’s statement made no mention of President Trump.

“It has been incredibly thrilling to celebrate our first Super Bowl Championship,” the statement read. “Watching the entire Eagles community come together has been an inspiration. We are truly grateful for all of the support we have received and we are looking forward to continuing our preparations for the 2018 season.”

According to NJ.com:

A few members of the Super Bowl-winning team — including Malcolm Jenkins, Chris Long, Brandon Graham and Torrey Smith — had said that they would not attend the White House for the celebration. Many other Eagles players, including quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Nick Foles, said they would do whatever the team decided.

ESPN, reports that a large group of Eagles players decided to skip the White House visit, “including most — if not all — of the black players.”

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn