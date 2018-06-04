Former NFL Player Jerome Harrison Releases Inspiring Video on Brain Tumor Recovery

In 2011, running back Jerome Harrison was shocked when he discovered he had a brain tumor. After treatment, it appeared that he would be permanently disabled. But now, in a new message to fans, the player has shared an inspiring video about his recovery.

When Harrison signed on with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team gave him a routine physical, but the results were anything but routine. He was found to have a brain tumor and after brain surgery to remove the mass, Harrison was left severely disabled. In fact, doctors told him he might never walk again, Pro Football Talk reported.

However, in a new video, Harrison delivers an inspiring message about his recovery.

“For the rest of your life you’re going to have people telling you what you can and cannot do,” Harrison says in his Twitter video. “Nobody can determine what you do but yourself, and what I’ve realized through my life is my attitude controls everything. I was told I would never walk again, I would live the rest of my life in a wheelchair. And I’m here standing in front of you today.”

Harrison thrilled fans with his Cleveland Browns record 286 yards in one game, against the Chiefs in 2009. Though, his miraculous recovery is far more thrilling.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.