Not So Brotherly Love: Internet Reacts to Trump Canceling Eagles’ White House Visit

Fans and media alike took their best shots at President Trump on Monday night, after the president disinvited the Philadelphia Eagles from a White House ceremony honoring them for their Super Bowl championship.

Trump decided to rescind the invite after it became clear that the Eagles sending a delegation of less than ten players to the White House. With less than 20 percent of the team attending and over 1,000 fans in attendance, Trump felt it necessary to cancel the Eagles appearance.

The internet was displeased:

Trump disinvites Eagles from White House – while millions of Americans hurt. Puerto Rico suffers. Allies fret. The planet warms. He uses our National Anthem to sow disunity in what's supposed to be the UNITED States of America. I think history will mark it as akin to McCarthyism. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) June 5, 2018

The best part about Rather’s tweet is that all those different geopolitical and natural disaster events have so much to do with anthem protests. The tweets continued:

The Trump/Eagles conflict shows the NFL has not moved one inch past the anthem issue. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) June 5, 2018

The Chief of Staff to Philadelphia’s mayor, got in on the act:

Our party was bigger than yours #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/HIZk8xnJF1 — Jane Slusser (@janeslusser) June 5, 2018

Remember the last time Trump hung out with some Eagles? pic.twitter.com/j4hnrCXE9A — Dave Weasel (@DaveWeasel) June 5, 2018

Donald Trump’s day so far: – Bans the Eagles from White House

– Most of them were boycotting anyway

– Philadelphia mayor slams him

– Paul Manafort caught witness tampering

– Trump knew about it

– It’s all hitting the fan

– We’re gonna need a bigger fan

– It’s still only 9:45pm — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 5, 2018

I can’t applaud the Eagles players enough for refusing to be silenced by Trump. Instead of trump addressing institutional racism he tries to silence black athletes from raising attention to it. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) June 5, 2018

You go, Mr. Trump! Even if none of the Eagles kneeled during the anthem you go ahead and insult them! We salute your work to stop peaceful protest against police brutality while never mentioning actual police brutality! Plus, It’s not like you need Pennsylvania or anything. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) June 5, 2018

The left even found a way to work their new favorite word into the fun:

Any NFL who isn't infuriated by Trump's actions against the Eagles and doesn't speak out is a feckless cunt — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) June 5, 2018

"You can't break up with me if I break up with you first!" Trump used the same lame excuse last year with the Warriors. The Eagles wouldn't be caught dead in the White House. That's what actually happened. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) June 4, 2018

So it’s not new news several of the Eagles were participating in peaceful demonstrations during the national anthem, and weren’t interested in going to the White House. In other words, this was a political setup by Trump. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 4, 2018

Though, not all of the Twitter traffic was negative:

Trump signing the order disinviting the Eagles pic.twitter.com/osRLDNVADS — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) June 5, 2018

The @Eagles organization and its players are awful. I can see why Trump wouldn’t want them at the White House. pic.twitter.com/gTkTfATn98 — Normal Collar (@pmc1423) June 5, 2018

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn