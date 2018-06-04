Not So Brotherly Love: Internet Reacts to Trump Canceling Eagles’ White House Visit

President Trump
AP Photo/Jim Lo Scalzo

Fans and media alike took their best shots at President Trump on Monday night, after the president disinvited the Philadelphia Eagles from a White House ceremony honoring them for their Super Bowl championship.

Trump decided to rescind the invite after it became clear that the Eagles sending a delegation of less than ten players to the White House. With less than 20 percent of the team attending and over 1,000 fans in attendance, Trump felt it necessary to cancel the Eagles appearance.

The internet was displeased:

The best part about Rather’s tweet is that all those different geopolitical and natural disaster events have so much to do with anthem protests. The tweets continued:

The Chief of Staff to Philadelphia’s mayor, got in on the act:

The left even found a way to work their new favorite word into the fun:

Though, not all of the Twitter traffic was negative:

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn

.