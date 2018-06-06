Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins Stays Silent, Holds Up Social Justice Signs

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins did not speak to the media today in the locker room. However, that doesn’t mean he didn’t have anything to say.

While reporters peppered him with questions about the canceled Eagles White House visit, Jenkins held up signs with political statements and prison statistics. One sign in particular exclaimed: “YOU AREN’T LISTENING:”

Malcolm Jenkins didn't speak to the media. Instead, he held up signs to express his thoughts.pic.twitter.com/WIFkfB0zDq — Sporting News (@sportingnews) June 6, 2018

Some of the signs Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins held up to the media. pic.twitter.com/cK8ln6WwEH — Sporting News (@sportingnews) June 6, 2018

More signs from @MalcolmJenkins, showing support for his NFL peers. pic.twitter.com/4Vwwj2X0kX — Sporting News (@sportingnews) June 6, 2018

Jenkins later tweeted pictures of the signs from his own Twitter account, with a caption which read: “You Aren’t Listening!”

The Eagles safety never knelt during the anthem, but raised his fist throughout much of last season. Jenkins stopped raising his fist after the Players Coalition — a group which he led — secured nearly $90 million from NFL owners for various social justice causes.

Jenkins was also one of the first Eagles to say that he would not attend the White House Super Bowl ceremony with President Trump. A fact which undercuts his contention that no one is listening. Malcolm Jenkins had an opportunity to have the ear of the most powerful man in the world, by going to Washington to meet with Trump about the very statistics he wrote about.

Instead, he chose to make signs and tweet about them.

How many more people could Jenkins have made to “listen,” if he had spoken with Trump, instead of writing on signs and tweeting?

