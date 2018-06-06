Report: Nick Foles Was the Only Eagle Going to the White House

Early reports said that the Eagles planned to send ten players to meet with President Trump at the White House on Tuesday. However, according to a new report, the true number of planned attendees is closer to what you would have if you dropped the zero from that number.

That’s right, the Eagles were going to send one player to the White House. Well, and maybe someone else.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Super Bowl champs had planned to send MVP quarterback Nick Foles to the ceremony, and that’s it:

Interesting. Per @MikeGarafolo, the #Eagles player contingent to the White House was slated to be Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles… and maybe one other player. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 5, 2018

No information has surfaced on who the “other player” would have been. But of course, since Trump canceled the event, the official number of attendees will always remain zero.

The White House released a statement saying the event saying that the Eagles chose to “abandon their fans:”

Unfortunately, the Eagles offered to send only a tiny handful of representatives, while making clear that the great majority of players would not attend the event, despite planning to be in D.C. today. In other words, the vast majority of the Eagles team decided to abandon their fans.

