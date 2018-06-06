Video: Padres Fan Catches Foul Ball in Beer Glass, Chugs It

A fan sitting in the Padres Petco Park caught a foul ball in her glass of beer. But what she did next, made her a baseball internet legend.

Gabby DiMarco did not know she was about to become a star when she caught a foul ball in her glass of beer during Tuesday night’s game between the San Diego Padres and the Atlanta Braves, MLB.com reported.

But once that ball landed in her brew, DiMarco stepped up to the plate… or the cup, anyway… and did the only thing a fan could do is such a situation. After showing off her ball besotted beer, DiMarco chugged her beverage as fans cheered her on.

“It bounced from behind me, I was trying to catch it all, and it landed in my cup,” DiMarco told MLB.com.

As she lifted her cup above her head DiMarco noted that fans began to urge her to chug the drink, and like a champ, she obliged them.

As should be expected, video of her feat has gone viral.

DiMarco was the only standout for Padres fans, however, the Braves pounded the home team 14-1.

