A woman was arrested after police say she broke into the Kansas City Royals’ stadium and set fires in the outfield.

Bridget DePriest, 36, was arrested at around 5 AM at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday, after she allegedly broke into the closed arena and began vandalizing the place, the Daily Mail reported.

A stadium security officer called police after seeing DePriest wandering around the facility at 4:30 AM. Police say DePriest told them she had been hiding in the stadium since 8 AM on the previous day.

Despite her claim, surveillance video only shows her in the stadium after dark on Wednesday, according to a police report.

“There’s no indication that she was in the building for as long as she supposedly told police,” said Toby Cook, the Royals’ vice president of publicity.

A police investigation found garbage strewn about the field and several burn marks where they say DePriest set fires.

Cook, though, told the media that the damage was minimal.

“It ended up being two or three singe marks that you can’t see from the stands. The field has basically not been damage,” he said.

Police also reported that the woman was incoherent when they tried to question her on Wednesday.

The Royals will next play at home on June 12 when they welcome the Cincinnati Reads to Kauffman Stadium.

