Eagles’ Coach Doug Pederson Claims He Wanted to Go to the White House

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson told reporters that he was looking forward to visiting the president in the White House before the team’s visit was cancelled, CBS reported.

“I was looking forward to it,” Pederson said. “You win a world championship … you wanna be recognized that way.”

The Eagle’s visit was canceled after the team flooded the White House with multiple changes to the scheduled visit, first going from 80 visitors to only a handful and then trying to change the date of the visit only days before the scheduled time.

During the press availability, Pederson said that he did not really want to go over the details of the incident.

“What you’ve seen and what you’ve heard is enough,” he insisted. “I’m not going to stand here and discuss it.”

Pederson added that the team is united in its desire to move on from the issue.

On Tuesday, the White House lamented the team’s attempt to change the details of the visit.

“Unfortunately, the Eagles offered to send only a tiny handful of representatives, while making clear that the great majority of players would not attend the event, despite planning to be in D.C. today,” a statement from the White House read. “In other words, the vast majority of the Eagles team decided to abandon their fans.”

Instead of the team’s visit, the White House held a ceremony to celebrate America.

