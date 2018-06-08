WATCH: Capitals’ T.J. Oshie Delivers Heartfelt Tribute to Father with Alzheimer’s After Stanley Cup Win

It’s hard to imagine winning a Stanley Cup for the first time in a franchise’s 44-year history, and then having that moment upstaged a only a few minutes later. However, that’s exactly what happened in Las Vegas Thursday night.

In a post-game interview following the Washington Capitals 4-3 victory over the Las Vegas Golden Knights, Caps winger T.J. Oshie tried to explain what the win meant for him, and his family. Specifically, what it meant for his father, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s:

Oshie relayed the same emotional story again, shortly after that:

TJ Oshie talking about his dad wrecked me pic.twitter.com/2A2hjmx8TE — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 8, 2018

Oshie and his father then followed up that incredible moment with another, as they both hoisted the Stanley Cup:

A picture worth a thousand words. @TJOshie77 lifts the #StanleyCup with his father! pic.twitter.com/vHJPYTBc0W — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) June 8, 2018

Predictably, fans were completely unmoved and stoic after Oshie’s emotional display. Just kidding, everyone was wrecked:

TJ Oshie said of his dad, who is in the crowd, "He has Alzheimer's, and he forgets a lot of things, but you bet your ass he's going to remember this." And Oshie said sorry at the end of the interview for getting emotional. That was really beautiful. — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) June 8, 2018

Reporter: “Who is this win for?” TJ Oshie: “For my dad with Alzheimer’s, this is a memory I don’t think he’ll ever forget” pic.twitter.com/NFVI5qe66X — Raza | STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS!!! (@razau_) June 8, 2018

The day I meet TJ Oshie I'm going to kiss him on behalf of America — Nate (@BarstoolNate) June 5, 2018

TJ Oshie talking about his father. Powerful. No need to apologize for tears of joy and respect. — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) June 8, 2018

Oh man TJ Oshie just made my wife and I cry so much …. — Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) June 8, 2018

What genuine emotion from TJ Oshie…you got my eyes watery. — James Cybulski (@JamesCybulski) June 8, 2018

