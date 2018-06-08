WATCH: Capitals’ T.J. Oshie Delivers Heartfelt Tribute to Father with Alzheimer’s After Stanley Cup Win

T.J. Oshie
The Associated Press

It’s hard to imagine winning a Stanley Cup for the first time in a franchise’s 44-year history, and then having that moment upstaged a only a few minutes later. However, that’s exactly what happened in Las Vegas Thursday night.

In a post-game interview following the Washington Capitals 4-3 victory over the Las Vegas Golden Knights, Caps winger T.J. Oshie tried to explain what the win meant for him, and his family. Specifically, what it meant for his father, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s:

Oshie relayed the same emotional story again, shortly after that:

Oshie and his father then followed up that incredible moment with another, as they both hoisted the Stanley Cup:

Predictably, fans were completely unmoved and stoic after Oshie’s emotional display. Just kidding, everyone was wrecked:

