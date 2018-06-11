Attorney for Former NFL Player Kellen Winslow II Denies Burglary Charges

Representatives for former NFL player Kellen Winslow II, are strongly denying the allegations that he committed a burglary in southern California.

The former Cleveland Browns tight end was arrested on June 7 and charged under suspicion of breaking into a mobile home in Encinitas, California, according to NBC.

According to police reports, witnesses said a black male “walked into a neighbor’s residence” and was confronted by those inside because they “did not recognize him as being the resident who lived there.”

The suspect left after being confronted, and police later accused the 34-year-old Winslow of being that intruder.

However, according to Pro Football Talk, Winslow’s representatives vigorously dispute the accusations.

“He would have no need to burglarize or steal anything from anyone at a trailer park,” lawyer Harvey Steinberg said. “He looks forward to being vindicated once this matter is fully investigated and adjudicated through the court system.”

In his own defense, Winslow said he was merely looking to buy a mobile home in the mobile home park. A witness said the former player also said he was looking for his dog. Winslow later told the media that the dog comment was sarcasm.

Winslow’s agent, Denise White, went on to insist that the police report is all a misunderstanding.

“An over-reactive neighbor called police after she saw Kellen walking around a mobile home,” White said. “The owner said he never went inside the home or took anything, or nor was anything taken, touched or moved.”

