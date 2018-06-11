Former WWE Champ and UFC Fighter CM Punk on Trump: ‘A Racist Is a Racist’

CM Punk, a former WWE Champion and struggling UFC fighter, called President Trump a racist and likened him to former Klansman David Duke.

Prior to his bout against Mike Jackson at UFC 225 in Chicago, Punk was asked if he would go to the White House to visit President Trump, if invited.

“Number one, I would not be invited,” the professional wrestler said. “Number two, no, I would not go. If David Duke invites me over for tacos, I’m not going to David Duke’s house, you know what I mean? C’mon, I call it like I see it. A racist is a racist. I don’t care if you’re in the White House or, y’know, you live down the street from me. Like, I’m not hanging out with you.”

Punk is in all likelihood correct about not being on the president’s short-list for White House invites. The WWE champ has suffered two humiliating defeats in the UFC since becoming an MMA pro in 2014.

In fact, the losses have become so embarrassing that UFC President Dana White has called for Punk to end his career.

“It should be a wrap. The guy’s 39 years old,” White told the website MMA Fighting. “I love the guy. He’s the nicest guy in the world. We gave him two shots, and he had a lot of heart tonight in this fight, and yeah, I think he should call it a wrap.”

Punk wasn’t the only UFC fighter who discussed President Trump this weekend. In a performance that greatly overshadowed Punk’s loss to Jackson, Colby Covington defeated Rafael Dos Anjos for the interim welterweight title.

After the fight, Covington announced that he wanted to celebrate his victory with President Trump at the White House.

“I’m going to do what a real American should do. I’m bringing this belt to the White House, and I’m putting it on Donald Trump’s desk,” Covington said.

