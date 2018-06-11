Two transgender athletes crushed a slate of biological girls at a Connecticut girl’s track championship last week.

Terry Miller of Bulkeley, Connecticut, a transgender student, set a “record” for the girl’s competition in the 100 and 200-meter runs, according to the Daily Wire.

The second place finisher was also a transgender student, Andraya Yearwood of Cromwell.

Terry Miller of Bulkeley wins the 100m girls dash i. 11.72 (meet record). Andraya Yearwood of Cromwell 2nd, RHAM’s Bridget Lalonde 3rd #cttrack pic.twitter.com/4GmLRyicDI — GameTimeCT (@GameTimeCT) June 4, 2018

Terry Miller of Bulkeley sets another meet record in winning the girls 200m, 24.17 #cttrack pic.twitter.com/6hAaFApIwk — GameTimeCT (@GameTimeCT) June 4, 2018

Also raising eyebrows over the big win, only months ago during the winter indoor season, Bulkeley was competing on the boys’ team, according to reports.

An official for the New England championships defended the move to allow stronger, faster, bigger boys to compete as girls. While noting that she feels bad for all the girls knocked out of the finals to allow the two transgenders to compete, CIAC executive director Karissa Niehoff said, “We do feel for them. Fully agree it doesn’t feel good. The optic isn’t good. But we really do have to look at the bigger issues that speak to civil rights and the fact this is high school sports.”

For his part, Hillhouse coach Gary Moore has criticized the policy. Moore insisted that allowing biological boys to compete as girls “wasn’t fair to the girls.”

Moore added that people have come to him privately to express dissatisfaction with the policy, CTPost reported.

“I’ve been stopped by at least five coaches,” Moore said, “all of them saying they really liked what I said in the paper. How come other coaches aren’t talking? This is a big issue a lot of coaches have, that we’ve got to do something, but how come you’re not saying anything? I’ve said what I needed to say. I’m getting a little annoyed with the coaches that we haven’t been able to get together and do what’s best for everybody.”

Another coach, Glastonbury’s Brian Collins, also criticized the policy.

“I think a lot of people, myself in included, have a problem with is a biological male competing. When they put the state law in effect, my interpretation is it wasn’t made for high school sports,” Collins said. “I think it was meant for all people, whether transgender, bisexual, gay, are treated fairly. I totally agree with that, but with sports, it’s not a level playing field. You’d probably ask the state reps if the law should be changed for sports.”

At least one biologically female contestant’s mother is adamant that the policy of allowing biological boys to compete as girls is unfair to the contestants born as girls.

Bianca Stanescu, the mother of contestant Selina Soule of Glastonbury High, slammed the policy saying that she sees no problem with such a rule for classwork in science and math. But, “Sports are set up for fairness. Biologically male and female are different.”

“The great majority is being sacrificed for the minority,” Stanescu added.

