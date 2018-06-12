WATCH: High School Pitcher Strikes His Friend Out, Then Hugs Him

A high school pitcher in Minnesota struck out his friend to help his team advance to the state finals. However, before celebrating the win with his teammates, the pitcher took time to hug and console his friend.

Ty Koehn, a pitcher for Mounds View High School in Minnesota, struck out his friend Jack Kocon of Totino-Grace High School. The “K” sealed the deal and put Mounds View into the Minnesota state finals. However, despite that momentous achievement, Koehn still made sure to make things right with his buddy before joining the victory party.

Watch:

This high school pitcher held off celebrating with his teammates so he could console his childhood friend instead. (📹: @b757fo_jim) pic.twitter.com/tjGqoz2EPU — Sporting News (@sportingnews) June 11, 2018

A little different angle of the at bat… pic.twitter.com/d9G4MWGhqa — Jim Moberg (@b757fo_jim) June 11, 2018

Koehn spoke with Minnesota’s Bring Me The News, after the game:

We are very close friends. I knew him from all the way back when we were 13. We were on the same little league team. It was tough when we went to separate schools but we kept in touch. I knew the game was going to keep going or it was going to end right there. I knew I had to say something. Our friendship is more important than just the silly outcome of a game. I had to make sure he knew that before we celebrated. It was more instinct, it just felt right.

It felt right, because it was right.

