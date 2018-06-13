Sports Betting Odds Site Makes Trump Nearly Even Money to Win Nobel Peace Prize

The sports betting odds service SBR Sports Picks, has added the odds of President Trump wining a Nobel Peace Prize for his work in bringing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to the negotiating table.

According to SBR, it is even money that the two Korean leaders, the North’s Kim Jong-un and South Korean leader Moon Jae-in will win a Nobel for the negotiations. While the odds are 6/4 that President Trump will be coupled with one of the other of the Korean leaders.

All on his own, SBR says that the odds of Trump winning a Nobel stands at ten to one.

SBR also threw in a few other possibles. The former President of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, was given 12/1 odds of being awarded the coveted prize while the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR) is apparently a 10/1 favorite to win.

NOBEL PEACE PRIZE UPDATE: @Ladbrokes has updated #NobelPeacePrize numbers in the wake of the Singapore Summit: Kim Jong-un + Moon Jae-in: even-money@realDonaldTrump (Alone Or With Any Others): 6/4@realDonaldTrump (alone): 10/1

UNHCR: 10/1

Carlos Puigdemont: 12/1 pic.twitter.com/FHAu7rjevM — SBR Sports Picks (@SBRSportsPicks) June 12, 2018

SBR is not the only service helping folks make book on a possible Nobel Prize for Trump.

According to The Hill, “Ladbrokes increased Trump’s chances of winning the prize, either alone or jointly, from 10/1 to 6/4 in the wake of the summit.”

For its part, William Hill Betting has the president at 7/4 odds of winning the Nobel in either 2018 or 2019.

Following the #TrumpKimSummit Kim Jong-Un and Donald Trump are 7/4 favourites to win the #NobelPeacePrize 👉 https://t.co/qXECcvkp0R pic.twitter.com/dX79HVGG5m — William Hill Betting (@WilliamHill) June 12, 2018

It should be remembered that Barack Obama won the prize just for saying he might do some things. Then Obama went on to become the president who bombed more nations than any president since World War Two. So, he’s got that going for him. Which is nice.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.