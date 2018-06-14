Former Chiefs Linebacker Tamba Hali Slams Anthem Protests, Praises President Trump

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali slammed NFL anthem protests, criticized illegal immigration, and came to the support of President Donald Trump.

In a tweet posted at 10:40 AM on June 13, Hali, who was born in Gbarnga, Liberia, said he thinks that Trump is doing “a great job” and complained that he is criticized when he says so, KCTV Channel 5 reported.

I say the President has done a great job in office people call me dumb. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) June 13, 2018

The five-time Pro Bowl player who spent his entire 12-year career with the Chiefs, told his followers just how much he loves the U.S.A.

In the series of tweets, Hali criticized those who protest during the playing of the national anthem, said he supported America’s military, and insisted that just because he stands for the anthem that does not mean he has turned a blind eye to instances of police brutality.

If you grew up overseas & migrated to this country illegally or legally. ALL can attest to the fact the USA IS GREAT PLACE TO BE & establishes oneself. The amount of opportunities that THIS COUNTRY provides for its citizen and non citizens is NOT COMPARABLE TO rest of THE WORLD. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) June 13, 2018

First I support all my fellow athletes around the world who are standing up and or making their presence be felt on social issues. I am Liberian American. I chose not to knee because I saw it as a disrespectful act for the many men that’s at war right now as we tweet. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) June 13, 2018

These men and women goes to war on our behalf and lay their lives down while some never gets to return. They revere us as sportmans as hero’s inspiration to what they do. so my not kneeling down doesn’t mean I agree with the police brutality or brutality towards one another. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) June 13, 2018

It’s disrespectful to men and women that lost their lives fighting for this country. It’s also wrong for the way not just black people BUT HOW the human race treats one another. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) June 13, 2018

Hali was brought to the United States when he was a ten-year-old to escape his war-torn homeland.

