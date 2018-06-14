Former Chiefs Linebacker Tamba Hali Slams Anthem Protests, Praises President Trump

Tamba Hali
The Associated Press

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali slammed NFL anthem protests, criticized illegal immigration, and came to the support of President Donald Trump.

In a tweet posted at 10:40 AM on June 13, Hali, who was born in Gbarnga, Liberia, said he thinks that Trump is doing “a great job” and complained that he is criticized when he says so, KCTV Channel 5 reported.

The five-time Pro Bowl player who spent his entire 12-year career with the Chiefs, told his followers just how much he loves the U.S.A.

In the series of tweets, Hali criticized those who protest during the playing of the national anthem, said he supported America’s military, and insisted that just because he stands for the anthem that does not mean he has turned a blind eye to instances of police brutality.

Hali was brought to the United States when he was a ten-year-old to escape his war-torn homeland.

