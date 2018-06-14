Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) celebrated his return to the Congressional baseball team one year after being gunned down and severely injured by a crazed Bernie Sanders supporter.

“One year ago I didn’t know this would be possible. Tonight, I’m excited to take the field,” Scalise said on a June 14 tweet.

One year ago I didn't know this would be possible. Tonight, I'm excited to take the field! pic.twitter.com/IALWIAzdcR — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 14, 2018

In June of 2017, Bernie Sanders operative James T. Hodgkinson opened fire wounding five as the Republican Congressional Baseball team began practice that morning at Simpson Park in Alexandria, Virginia.

Your 2018 GOP Baseball Team ⚾️Happy to have my friend @SteveScalise & @CapitolPolice Officer David Bailey with us this morning. They are our heroes. @thehillbaseball pic.twitter.com/6B5GvMtu9Z — Chuck Fleischmann (@RepChuck) June 14, 2018

This week, Scalise was back on the ballfield shagging balls in the infield. Still walking with crutches and canes, Scalise took the infield for a few minutes on Thursday.

It's been a long road to this day. I'm grateful for the support and prayers from my colleagues and friends. They were with me the entire way. Let's play some baseball! pic.twitter.com/mBDgQwuXDQ — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 14, 2018

It's more than a game. pic.twitter.com/Obltwoeu2U — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 14, 2018

“One of the most special feelings of my life was when I was able to walk back out onto the House floor” -Rep. @SteveScalise on his recovery pic.twitter.com/M3W6BduXOe — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 14, 2018

Scalise was not able to return to Congress to retake his role as the Republican House Majority whip for four months after the shooting, and underwent a series of surgeries to repair his wounds. The congressman is still dealing with the grievous wounds today.

“I remember just not being able to move,” the Republican said of the shooting. “I knew I had been hit I just didn’t know how bad it was. And so when my legs gave out and I fell down, you know, you’re just fighting for your life at that point.”

Congressman @SteveScalise will play in the congressional baseball game tonight, exactly one year after he was shot during a practice. He talked to @NancyCordes in his first interview since getting back on the field. Watch @CBSThisMorning 7-9 a.m. pic.twitter.com/znej7JFgBJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 14, 2018

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.