Rep. Steve Scalise Back on the Baseball Field One Year After Shooting

Steve Scalise
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) celebrated his return to the Congressional baseball team one year after being gunned down and severely injured by a crazed Bernie Sanders supporter.

“One year ago I didn’t know this would be possible. Tonight, I’m excited to take the field,” Scalise said on a June 14 tweet.

In June of 2017, Bernie Sanders operative James T. Hodgkinson opened fire wounding five as the Republican Congressional Baseball team began practice that morning at Simpson Park in Alexandria, Virginia.

This week, Scalise was back on the ballfield shagging balls in the infield. Still walking with crutches and canes, Scalise took the infield for a few minutes on Thursday.

Scalise was not able to return to Congress to retake his role as the Republican House Majority whip for four months after the shooting, and underwent a series of surgeries to repair his wounds. The congressman is still dealing with the grievous wounds today.

“I remember just not being able to move,” the Republican said of the shooting. “I knew I had been hit I just didn’t know how bad it was. And so when my legs gave out and I fell down, you know, you’re just fighting for your life at that point.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.

.