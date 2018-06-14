Scalise Shines, But Dems Hammer Republicans 21-5 at Congressional Baseball Game

The Democrats routed the Republicans 21-5 at the annual Congressional Baseball Game held at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

However, the game did see one major highlight for the GOP. Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) made his return to the game after being shot by a Bernie Sanders supporter at a GOP baseball practice last year.

The crowd gave Scalise a standing ovation when took his spot at second base. More applause ensued after the first ground ball of the game went straight to Scalise, who then promptly retired the Democrat:

Touching moment as Rep. Steve Scalise's teammates rush to congratulate him after fielding a grounder on the first pitch of tonight's congressional baseball game. pic.twitter.com/o6JdMT781a — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) June 14, 2018

According to the Hill:

Members of the Capitol Police who were there for last year’s shooting also received applause Thursday night during the ceremonial first pitch. ‘This year is really special with Steve Scalise coming back. Everybody’s healed up. Just a very positive message,’ said Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.), who is in his eighth year playing in the charity game. ‘I love this game. I look forward to it,’ he said. ‘We try not to bring the issues into this game, because it’s more about building relationships and some camaraderie so that tomorrow I can go talk to one of my Republican colleagues about the family separation issue or about a different issue and say, ‘Look, I really need to talk to you about a serious issue,'” Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-Calif.) told The Hill.

While the politicians may have put politics aside in order to have some fun playing baseball, several spectators had no problem making their political leanings known.

With another DACA vote scheduled for next week, some could be seen wearing shirts supporting DACA recipients.

President Trump’s supporters were out in force as well, with several fans donning “Make America Great Again” apparel.

