TalTac Kydex Holsters: Concealment, Retention, Comfort

TalTac outside the waistband (OWB) Kydex holsters hold a pistol high and tight against the body, thereby eliminating the chances that the gun will print or be visible below clothing, even if the carrier is wearing a t-shirt.

We first learned this using a TalTac Pro Series Kydex holster for a Glock 19. The Glock rode high and firm, and the holster pressed it against the body in a way that made it extremely difficult for passersby to ascertain that a gun was being carried.

Another appealing aspect of the TalTac holster was the way the Glock 19 literally snapped into place, once pushed down into the holster. It immediately provided peace of mind that the gun was going to stay in the holster, regardless of jarring, bumping, or bouncing. And the holster’s retention can easily be tightened or loosened to suit the carrier’s needs.

This kind of retention is crucial to people who spend a lot of time in the mountains or woods on an ATV, being knocked around while crossing rugged terrain. It provides peace of mind that your gun will still be on your hip when the trip is finished.

During the May 4-6, 2018, NRA Annual Meetings in Dallas, we carried a Glock 43 in a TalTac OWB leather look Kydex holster. It provided the same fit and comfort as the Pro Series model and held the gun high and against the body, just as we had seen with the Glock 19.

The bottom line on the TalTac holster line is quality and a fit that makes concealment must easier, even with larger guns. Their holsters come with a “30-day test drive” and a lifetime warranty after that.

They are built to last.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.