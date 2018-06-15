Kellen Winslow II Arrested On Multiple Rape, Attempted Rape, and Kidnapping Charges

Former NFL player Kellen Winslow, II, has been arrested for a second time this month, but unlike last week’s altercation, this arrest is for the serious offense of kidnapping and rape.

San Diego police arrested the former Cleveland Browns tight end and accused him of allegedly committing five offenses including sexual assault and burglary with intent to commit rape, according to the San Diego Tribune.

Winslow was arraigned on eight felony counts and one misdemeanor on Friday afternoon and is currently held without bail. He could face life in prison with a worst-case outcome.

According to the complaint the charges include:

Kidnap, rape and forced oral copulation of a 54-year-old woman in March;

Kidnap, rape and sodomy of a 59-year-old woman in May;

Indecent exposure in May;

Burglary with the intent to rape a 71-year-old woman in June;

Burglary with the intent to rape an 86-year-old woman also in June.

The latest charges come on the heels of an arrest last weekend for burglary, a charge that Winslow and his representatives strongly denied.

Winslow was the sixth overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft and played five years for the Browns, another three at Tampa Bay, and briefly with the Seahawks, Patriots and the New York Jets.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.