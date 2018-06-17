German Newspaper Taunts Mexico with ‘Building a Wall’ Joke, Then Germany Loses

Just ahead of their match on Sunday, a German newspaper taunted Mexico with a ribbing about building a wall to keep the Mexicans from winning the game. Instead, the German defense better resembled our current porous border as opposed to an impenetrable barrier, and the German team lost to Mexico 1-0.

Just ahead of Germany’s match with Mexico, the German newspaper Die Welt unleashed a taunt on its front page saying, “Sorry, Mexico. Today WE build the wall!”

The joke took an even sharper edge with a word bubble coming on the cover from a goalie saying, “But we promise to rub it in again after the final whistle.”

While the headline certainly raised eyebrows considering the politically charged atmosphere surrounding “the wall” in the U.S., the joke fell just a little flat for the Germans when Mexico’s Hirving “Chucky” Lozano scored a counter-attack goal against the Teutons. And it was the only goal of the game.

Of course, Die Welt has gotten itself in Dutch with its covers before. Back in 2008 the paper was banned in Egypt for a cartoon depiction of the Prophet Mohammad.

