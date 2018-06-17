Ted Cruz Defeats Jimmy Kimmel in Charity Basketball Game

Ted Cruz
The Associated Press

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) defeated ABC late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel 11-9 on Saturday, in a game of one-on-one-basketball.

The game, intended to benefit the charity of the winner, had been originally slated to end when the first player reached 15 points. However, because of the slow pace due to the relative lack of athletic grace on the floor, Cruz and Kimmel agreed to call it at 11.

The idea for having the game sprung from a segment on Kimmel’s show — Jimmy Kimmel Live! — where the late-night host made fun of Cruz for appearing at a Rockets playoff game with a a “super cool T-shirt over the polo look.”

That jab prompted Cruz to issue a challenge to Kimmel, demanding that they “settle this man-to-man.”

As if it wasn’t bad enough that Kimmel lost to a man who once famously referred to a basketball hoop as a “ring,” the late-night host couldn’t help but take one more jab at Cruz after the game:

“The game took place at 5 p.m. local time Saturday at Texas Southern University in Houston. The two men played to 11 points, with each made basket counting for one point,” according to the Hill.

