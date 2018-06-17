USGA ‘Deeply Regrets’ Graphic Sex Talk Aired on U.S. Open Broadcast

The United States Golf Association (USGA) has apologized for the accidental airing of some graphic sex talk between a couple of fans, during the U.S. Open on Friday.

The conversation, picked up by one of the hundreds of microphones Fox Sports maintains around the course and broadcast to millions of viewers nationwide, contained references to a fan claiming to have head-butted his “bitch.”

The audio of the conversation was published by Awful Announcing and can be heard, here. Though, it is extremely graphic and should be considered NSFW.

Fox Sports wasted no time in apologizing for the incident.

“Today, during the live FS1 broadcast of the 2018 U.S. Open, one of the many microphones on the course inadvertently picked up some offensive crowd chatter. We sincerely apologize,” Fox Sports spokeswoman Anne Pennington stated in a statement released to Sporting News.

Now, the USGA has apologized as well.

“We deeply regret the inappropriate language and sentiment expressed by a few fans that was unfortunately picked up by a microphone on the course during today’s broadcast,” Spokeswoman Janeen Driscoll said in a statement to Sporting News. “We are working closely with our partners at Fox Sports to address this issue.”

The accidental airing of the graphic audio is just one of the problems that has tainted this year’s U.S. Open. On Saturday, course conditions were so bad that golfer Zach Johnson went on air and blasted the USGA, saying “they’ve lost the golf course:”

"They've lost the golf course." Zach Johnson didn't mince words when talking about the US Open course. 📹: @ukgolfguypic.twitter.com/d4wZD7GJMf — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 16, 2018

